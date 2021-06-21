Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after buying an additional 847,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $256.92. 5,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,262. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $183.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.