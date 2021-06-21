Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 20 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $615.17. 118,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,342,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $645.53. The firm has a market cap of $592.61 billion, a PE ratio of 623.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.43 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.