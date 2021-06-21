Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 256,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,945 shares of company stock worth $519,923. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

