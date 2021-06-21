Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 290.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

