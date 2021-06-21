Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 5,933 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $135,801,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $119,190,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,801,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,397,558 shares of company stock worth $2,030,821,147 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.19. The company has a market capitalization of $381.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

