JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $2,853.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00118994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00153854 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.65 or 0.99757670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002672 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.