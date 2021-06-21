JulSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $18.67 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $18.67 million and approximately $656,794.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00130792 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00174490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,148.45 or 1.00113146 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.75 or 0.00808212 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 461,744,356 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

