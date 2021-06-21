JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Price Target to C$76.00

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$60.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$38.77 and a 1-year high of C$62.06. The stock has a market cap of C$95.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.25.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.72 per share, with a total value of C$365,289.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,516,044.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

