JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $43.06 Million Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of Amkor Technology worth $43,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $486,574.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,787. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $22.95 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

