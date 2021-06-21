JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $42.24 Million Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,541 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in City were worth $42,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in City by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in City by 145.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in City by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in City by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in City by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,439.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. Insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $515,073 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of City stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07. City Holding has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. City’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

