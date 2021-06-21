JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $40.45 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177,945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $40,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $225.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.14. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

