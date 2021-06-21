JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $37.18 Million Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 55.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,150,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $37,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 144,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.63%.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

