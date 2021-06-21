JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 991,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,229 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $35,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

