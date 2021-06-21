Jeremi Gorman Sells 35,472 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $2,185,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,888,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,398,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,859,756.94.

On Monday, April 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $919,008.78.

On Friday, April 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,119 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $2,242,267.52.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,879,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,990,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.22. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Snap by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Snap by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Snap by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

