Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.63.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $177.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.68.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

