Jamie Bennett Porteous Acquires 1,440 Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous acquired 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at C$531,768.60.

Shares of CJT traded down C$2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$175.24. 100,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,968. Cargojet Inc. has a 52 week low of C$150.58 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$178.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 449.53%.

CJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$293.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$245.77.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

