iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,918. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

