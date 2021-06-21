iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $38,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 514.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $111.56 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.