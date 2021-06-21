iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.91% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SUSC stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.