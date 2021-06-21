iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.0% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $116,408,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,514,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013,644 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32.

