iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Increased by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 4.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

EFAV traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.98. 300,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

