iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,718,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,790,000 after acquiring an additional 101,488 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,227,000 after buying an additional 874,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.43 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.75.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

