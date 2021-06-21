iPower Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on June 21st (NASDAQ:IPW)

iPower’s (NASDAQ:IPW) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 21st. iPower had issued 3,360,000 shares in its IPO on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $16,800,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

IPW stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. iPower has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

