Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 27,301 shares.The stock last traded at $14.53 and had previously closed at $14.55.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $561.29 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

