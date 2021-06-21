inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTT. TheStreet raised inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.44 million, a PE ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.11. inTEST has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in inTEST by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

