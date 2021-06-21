International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $87,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.55. 28,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.57. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

