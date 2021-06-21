Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lessened by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.6% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

