Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP opened at $111.12 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

