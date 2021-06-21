Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $1.95. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.98. 3,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,886. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $104,962,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 228,245 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

