Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells 596 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,609. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.