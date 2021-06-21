Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells 596 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,609. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
Recommended Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.