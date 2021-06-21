Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells 5,322 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$743,332.69.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66.

On Thursday, April 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75.

Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.58 on Monday, hitting C$126.54. 1,043,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,555. The stock has a market cap of C$180.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.55 and a 52 week high of C$128.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$121.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$133.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.06.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.