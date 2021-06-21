Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $5.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.55. 87,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,794. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

