Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MRTX traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $164.46. 427,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,607. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.42.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $125,000.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.