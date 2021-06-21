Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $164.46. 427,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,607. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $125,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

