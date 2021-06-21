Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells 39,181 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00.

Shares of LFUS traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.69. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $161.61 and a one year high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

