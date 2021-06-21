Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Insider Sells 4,106 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $389.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.03 and a 1 year high of $391.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Generac by 1.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 90,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Generac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

