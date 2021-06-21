Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Buys 25,660 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford bought 25,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78).

LON UU traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,023 ($13.37). The stock had a trading volume of 3,166,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 983.62. The company has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,039.50 ($13.58).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 28.83 ($0.38) dividend. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

