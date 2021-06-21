Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Buys 25,660 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford bought 25,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78).

LON UU traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,023 ($13.37). The stock had a trading volume of 3,166,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 983.62. The company has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,039.50 ($13.58).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 28.83 ($0.38) dividend. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

