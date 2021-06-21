Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $201.56 million and $26.67 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.34 or 0.00022500 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.00701292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00043123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,472,885 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

