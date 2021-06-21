Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the bank on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of INDB opened at $75.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

