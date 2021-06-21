Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 128,131 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Impala Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,131 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RKT traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $19.26. 20,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,171,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.98.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

