Impala Asset Management LLC Invests $6.88 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 163,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.98. 3,232,807 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74.

