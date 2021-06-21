Impala Asset Management LLC Has $44.05 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises about 2.9% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Lithia Motors worth $44,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.69. 273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,726. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

