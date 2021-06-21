Impala Asset Management LLC Has $26.17 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Impala Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 487,693 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 1.7% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $26,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $32.18. 131,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,869,456. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

