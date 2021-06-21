IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY remained flat at $$47.20 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31. IMI has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.