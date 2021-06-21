IMA Wealth Inc. Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter.

RTH stock opened at $169.75 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $128.83 and a 12-month high of $177.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.85.

