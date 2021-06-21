IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43,444 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,521,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOUT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

AOUT stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.