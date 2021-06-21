Iconic Token Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $7,181.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00159126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.06 or 1.01059082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

