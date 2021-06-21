ICHI (ICHI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47,153.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ICHI has a total market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $47,153.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00008975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00123205 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00163410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,856.90 or 0.99907320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,035,574 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

