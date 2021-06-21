I/O Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,997.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 20% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0918 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.74 million and $1,997.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00406049 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003283 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.52 or 0.00964053 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,939,583 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.