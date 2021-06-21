hybrix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,345.00 (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00006685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, hybrix has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $21,345.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00053252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00161600 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,437.75 or 1.00244969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002699 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,295,345 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io

