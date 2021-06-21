Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,450 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in People’s United Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

